The Crayons Network announces multiple accounts wins

“Most of the recent account wins cater to our integrated ad tech proposition and have come against large global agencies following multi-agency pitch process”, said Kunal Lalani, Founder & Managing Director, Crayons Advertising. “This, in turn, highlights two key factors differentiating us amidst a sea of competition in the space. First, being a homegrown agency enables us to communicate in a much more relatable manner to consumers across Bharat and India. Second, all the new pitches won are integrated campaigns with a high component of ad tech-driven services – an area in which we have invested and developed expertise in the past three years. We thank our clients for reposing trust in our abilities and will continue to deliver creative, innovative, and high-quality campaigns in the future,” added Kunal