The Family Man's Manoj Bajpayee features in Rupeek's maiden ad spot

Conceptualised by The Womb, the fintech brand’s debut ad campaign pushes its ‘doorstep gold loan offering’.
Fintech platform Rupeek has rolled out its first integrated advertising campaign featuring actors Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani as a couple. Both starred in Amazon Prime Video’s series ‘The Family Man’.
In India, where access to secured credit is still scarce, Rupeek aims to make its offerings, backed by disruptive technology, solve credit pain points.
The ad highlights the struggles faced by people in availing gold loans, and the lack of good customer service and support at traditional banks. In the first half of the ad, the couple (Bajpayee and Priyamani) faces trouble in securing a gold loan from a traditional setup. Later, they are able to avail gold loan by Rupeek from the convenience of their home.
Conceptualised by The Womb and made by Good Morning Films, the ad attempts to push Rupeek’s hassle-free gold loan at your doorstep service. Through its relationship with lending partners, Rupeek offers online gold loans to its customers with minimal documentation and low interest rates.
Shalabh Atray, senior vice president - marketing and digital, Rupeek, said, “With the majority of India’s population having no access to formal credit, there is a huge potential for asset-backed lending, such as online gold loans. I am happy and excited to have both Manoj and Priyamani onboard for our campaign, and convey Rupeek’s vision to the Indian households. We believe that it’s the right time for the narrative of gold loans in India to evolve and align with aspirations of the evolving Indian.”
Speaking about the collaboration, Bajpayee said, “I am elated to associate with Rupeek and its core value of making credit available for the common man. It is wonderful to see how young entrepreneurs and companies are addressing the issues that are deeply penetrated in our society. Through this film, we have tried to break the stigma associated with gold loans and convey a deeper message on the potential of gold loans to make people feel empowered during challenging times.”
Priyamani added, “Gold is the most celebrated asset in our country, yet people continue to undermine its potential, especially in tiding through financial exigencies. COVID has been an eye-opener in many ways for the common man and, with a trusted brand like Rupeek, I am certain people will start acknowledging the benefits of hassle-free and safe doorstep gold loans.”
The campaign will be promoted across television, print, outdoor, digital and social media platforms. Apart from Hindi, the TVC will soon be available in regional languages, like Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.