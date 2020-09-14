“The film was taken to consumers within 24 hours of being written”: FCB’s Swati Bhattacharya on Horlicks ad

In the current film, the brand talks about wheat, milk and vitamins. Bhattacharya mentions, “It is a fortified food made with wheat, good quality milk, vitamins, and other micronutrients. Horlicks has championed children's growth, and we believe that children will grow up, not just physically, but emotionally when they get the right nutrition. Hence, the focus on the ingredients.”

Commenting on the TVC, Sudhir Sitapati, executive director, foods & refreshment, HUL, was quoted as saying, “Nutrition is also the primary motivation that drives the mother, as a gatekeeper to the family’s health, so that the children can meet each moment with their full potential. Through this film, we seek to celebrate the deeper meaning of growth that stems from courage and confidence. We truly believe that children, when enabled to their full potential, will lead the world through change and troubled times.”