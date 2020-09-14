“The film was taken to consumers within 24 hours of being written”: FCB’s Swati Bhattacharya on Horlicks ad

This is the second ad for the nourishing malt-based beverage since it was acquired by HUL from GSK in April 2020.
Horlicks, the nourishing malt-based beverage, has come out with a second ad since being fully acquired by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in April 2020. Released over the weekend, the film ‘Tum Kab Itne Bade Ho Gaye’ celebrates the confidence that empowers children.
The ad has been conceptualised by the brand’s creative agency FCB India.
The 45-second-long film opens with a mother directing her two daughters to stay in the car, as she steps out to make a call. Their car has got a flat tire, which one of the daughters steps in to change. The mother looks surprised, to which the daughter responds, “Papa ko dekha tha” (I have seen dad do that). The film ends by highlighting the three main ingredients of Horlicks – wheat, milk and vitamins.
In a press release, the brand says that the TVC celebrates the sharp thinking of a daughter, who has the courage and grit to handle the situation, and comes through for her family.
Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer, FCB, told afaqs! that the brand wanted to do a film that is true to the Horlicks heritage, and also has a story. The challenge, she says, “was to bring both the things together.”
She says that the film was brought live within 24 hours of being written. “And we knew that this idea, even though it is so simple, resonates with mothers so deeply.”
On the ideation, she says, “Medical tests (height, weight, etc.) are not what solely determine the growth of a child. The aspiration, confidence do too. And growth in these terms is realised in the most unrehearsed, unprepared for moments. The film captures the emotions behind such surprising moments.”
HUL had focused on ‘immunity’ in the first film it released for Horlicks after acquiring it. Released a month back, the 22-second-long film highlighted the three main ingredients of the nourishing beverage – vitamin C, D and zinc.
In the current film, the brand talks about wheat, milk and vitamins. Bhattacharya mentions, “It is a fortified food made with wheat, good quality milk, vitamins, and other micronutrients. Horlicks has championed children's growth, and we believe that children will grow up, not just physically, but emotionally when they get the right nutrition. Hence, the focus on the ingredients.”
Commenting on the TVC, Sudhir Sitapati, executive director, foods & refreshment, HUL, was quoted as saying, “Nutrition is also the primary motivation that drives the mother, as a gatekeeper to the family’s health, so that the children can meet each moment with their full potential. Through this film, we seek to celebrate the deeper meaning of growth that stems from courage and confidence. We truly believe that children, when enabled to their full potential, will lead the world through change and troubled times.”
Sharing the film of LinkedIn, Sitapati wrote, “Our first major campaign on Horlicks since HUL acquired the brand in April.”
The film is currently live across all social media platforms.