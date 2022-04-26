The G Story onboards Earth Rhythm For Creative Projects

The agency will work and endorse the brand across digital and social media platforms.
The G Story, a full-service digital creative agency, bagged Earth Rhythm as a client for their upcoming launches. Earth Rhythm is a clean and clinically effective skin and personal care brand that invests in independent clinical trials and research.
The G Story led by Gayatri Jhaveri Patel will be handling Earth Rhythm’s new launches. It will involve all the creative conceptualisation, virtual content, styling, photography and design of the products.
Harini Sivakumar, Founder and CEO, Earth Rhythm said, “We started Earth Rhythm as our answer to a personal struggle to find safe, non-toxic and clinically effective skincare products. We want to stitch an equally beautiful as well as meaningful narrative on our social platforms. And The G Story matches our vision as their work speaks for itself and we’re delighted to have them onboard for our upcoming projects. Together, we’ll aim to increase and better our consumer engagement.”
Gayatri Jhaveri Patel, founder and CEO, The G Story said of the partnership, “Earth Rhythm is an iconic new age brand that stands for their dermatology and science-backed skincare formulas, top-notch quality and efforts at inclusion and sustainability. At The G Story, our aim has always been to work with brands that challenge the status quo and we’re very excited to have Earth Rhythm as a client and help them take their story to the next level with our creative, media and tech capabilities.”