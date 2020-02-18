The Glitch adds Diageo India to its creative portfolio

Commenting on the collaboration, Abhishek Shahabadi, vice president & portfolio head for Luxury and Premium Brands of Diageo India added, “We are thrilled to have The Glitch as our partners with a full creative mandate for our Premium, Core and Reserve portfolio that includes brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black & White, Smirnoff, Malts and Luxury whites. We are constantly looking at driving creative excellence with our media-first thinking that connects with consumers, which is The Glitch’s area of expertise. We are confident that this partnership will add momentum to the performance of our brands and build equity.”