The Glitch adds Diageo India to its creative portfolio

Glitch, today, announced the addition of Diageo’s premium, luxury and reserve portfolios for – Johnnie Walker, Black & White, Smirnoff, Vat 69 along with the reserve & malts of Diageo India, one of the leading alcohol beverage company. The Glitch has grown its relationship with Diageo India from digital and creative partnership since November 2018, to now handling the 360 duties for the brand, expanding its integrated marketing portfolio.
Extending the partnership with The Glitch, Julie Bramham, chief marketing officer, Diageo India said, “We are delighted to be working closely with The Glitch. We are really excited about building our brands with them in this complex connections’ environment.”
The Glitch has built its expertise in bridging the gap between brands, culture and consumers. Brands today need a creative nucleus bringing together creation, curation and collaboration.
Elated with this win, Pooja Jauhari, CEO at The Glitch, said, “As more and more clients trust us with full service creative mandates, we feel confident that our agility matched with our modern creative and cultural mindset is helping solve for real businesses problems. Growing our partnership with Diageo from digital to full service has been extremely exciting and we are committed to partnering with them in achieving their business, cultural and marketing goals.”
The firm’s strategic creative solutions and proven track record of consistently delivering high-impact communication campaigns also played a key role in extension of the partnership.
Commenting on the collaboration, Abhishek Shahabadi, vice president & portfolio head for Luxury and Premium Brands of Diageo India added, “We are thrilled to have The Glitch as our partners with a full creative mandate for our Premium, Core and Reserve portfolio that includes brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black & White, Smirnoff, Malts and Luxury whites. We are constantly looking at driving creative excellence with our media-first thinking that connects with consumers, which is The Glitch’s area of expertise. We are confident that this partnership will add momentum to the performance of our brands and build equity.”
This extension is built on the success of the existing collaboration which will now go beyond digital to core brand building: ATL, POS, retail, key accounts and activations to build brands across Diageo India’s digital platforms. These will be cohesively managed out of The Glitch’s Mumbai office.
Prachi Maroo, head of business & client relations at The Glitch, added, "We are extremely excited to partner with Diageo on this journey. Our focus is going to be on unlocking new ways of engaging with the ever-changing consumers, evolving to new moments of consumption and socialization and finding our play in culture. Our goal is to break the codes of content, collaboration and innovation with Diageo."
Partnering with Diageo will give Glitch the opportunity to reinvent the way the category is approached and shows up. In its tenth year, The Glitch, continues to creatively collaborate with brands that are consistently exploring and revolutionizing engagement across mediums.