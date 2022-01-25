The Glitch wins Agency on Record appointment for Enamor

The partnership will see the brand promoting body positivity and confidence for every Indian woman.
Digital-first creative agency, The Glitch, part of VMLY&R, announced today its appointment as AOR for Enamor, India's premium online lingerie shop.
The Glitch will handle the digital mandate for the entire portfolio of categories which include Innerwear, Shapewear and Athleisure.
Primarily known for its innerwear, Enamor is focused on making women feel good, promoting confidence for every body shape and type through their positioning Fabulous, as I am. The brand will work with The Glitch to connect with younger audiences, promoting both their lingerie and athleisure lines as exciting, fashion-forward choices for every woman.
Mehek Contractor, senior director at The Glitch, said, “Enamor is a brave brand breaking traditional and outdated stereotypes of what a woman must look like. We are proud to work with a brand that promotes self-love as beauty and creates silhouettes that focus on how women feel, rather than how they look.”
Sandra Daniels – VP Marketing, Enamor, commented on their new agency, “The Glitch brought not only creative ideas and execution, but also unique, cultural insights about our audience – they are experts in tomorrow’s India, and we want to leverage their understanding of the country’s youth to connect in an authentic way. We look forward to bringing athleisure to the Indian market while also working with them on our Digital scope across all our products.”
The account will be driven out of the Mumbai office with a remit for Enamor India. The agency’s scope will encompass Digital Strategy, Planning and Creative solutions.