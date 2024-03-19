The Great Khali slams copycat Shilajit brands in new Mankind's Upakarma Ayurveda spot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign emphasises authenticity, originality, and the issue of counterfeit products.
Upakarma Ayurveda, a Mankind Group company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its advertising campaign. Focusing on its flagship product, Pure Shilajit Resin, this endeavour aims at deepening connections with Indian audiences through a creative alliance with The Great Khali, talking about the menace of deep fake technology and concept to counter fakes.
This campaign marks a significant for Upakarma Ayurveda as it seeks to boost its visibility and reinforce its position as a brand in the Ayurvedic health and wellness domain.
"We are delighted to roll out our latest advertising campaign, embodying the innovation and authenticity that Upakarma Ayurveda stands for," stated Vishal Kaushik, co-founder & MD, Upakarma Ayurveda. Reflecting on his participation, The Great Khali mentioned, "Working with Upakarma Ayurveda on this campaign has been a great honour. This effort goes beyond mere product promotion; it represents a commitment to authenticity and originality. The campaign shines a light on Upakarma Ayurveda's dedication to quality and authenticity, principles that I wholeheartedly support."
Vishal Kaushik further added, "Partnering with The Great Khali has allowed us to weave a narrative that not only resonates with our core principles of strength, purity, and genuine wellness solutions but also addresses the critical issue of counterfeit products. We had to get someone who is original and when it comes to strength and trust, there is no one like the Great Khali who has made India so proud globally. The Great Khali's involvement underscores the strength and authenticity of Upakarma Ayurveda's Shilajit resin, encouraging individuals to make decisions that lead to real and meaningful benefits."
Selecting The Great Khali as the face of the brand highlights Upakarma Ayurveda's commitment to authenticity and excellence. With his prowess and dedicated commitment, Khali embodies the essence of Upakarma's flagship product, making him the representation of the brand's values.
"As we have expanded to become a Pan India omni-channel brand, in light of the affection and popularity we have garnered in recent years, we believe showcasing the strength and quality of India's pride—The Great Khali, seemed a perfect fitment," concluded Parag Kaushik, co-founder and director, Upakarma Ayurveda.