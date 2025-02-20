The Great Khali tests NueGo’s sleeper buses in new campaign

NueGo, an electric intercity bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, has partnered with The Great Khali and The Great Khali Dhaba to promote its new sleeper buses. The “Bada Swaad, Bada Sukoon” campaign highlights an electric sleeper bus service, focusing on comfort and sustainable travel.

The campaign film highlights the safety, comfort, and design of NueGo’s sleeper buses. The Great Khali showcases the spacious berths, premium interiors, and extra legroom, emphasising the bus’s comfort for all passengers.

Speaking on the collaboration, Devndra Chawla, CEO and MD, GreenCell Mobility, said, “NueGo is thrilled to team up with The Great Khali and The Great Khali Dhaba to make travel comfortable and delicious with our newly launched electric sleeper buses! With his towering presence and larger-than-life personality, The Great Khali perfectly represents the unmatched comfort of our sleeper buses. This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering not just a sustainable way to travel, but also a premium and enjoyable experience for all our guests”

NueGo sleeper buses have larger berths with backrests, overhead space, soft-touch interiors, LED lighting, USB charging ports, reading lamps, berth pockets, and modern sanitation facilities. They feature an FRP front fascia, India’s first monocoque chassis for stability, and a weight-optimized GI tubular structure for efficiency. Safety features include ABS brakes with ESC, full air suspension with ECAS, and a rollover-engineered structure for passenger protection.