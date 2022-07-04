The Great Khali turns delivery man for Cadbury Fuse

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer head, West, Wavemaker India, a media agency, said in the release, “What you will see is the synergy of three heavyweight champions. The Great Khali, Cadbury Fuse, and power of precision content targeting. This is a very creative use of custom intent and AI-driven search content, helping us in hijacking every piece of content around snacks with Khali like a bolt from the blue, establishing Fuse as a Bhaari snack.”