The Grey Metaphor bags the digital mandate for Sintex BAPL

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
The Grey Metaphor, a strategy-focused full-service advertising agency based out of Ahmedabad, has won the entire digital marketing mandate for Sintex BAPL, a world-renowned plastic processing company and one of the largest producers of plastic water tanks in the world.
The Grey Metaphor holds ample experience with local and national brands, giving them an edge on identifying the pulse of the audience's mindset. Thus, the agency is entrusted with performance marketing and management of the brand strategy, overall communications, activations, and advertising duties mandated for Sintex BAPL to spearhead its business growth in multiple geographies.
Talking about this noteworthy achievement, The Grey Metaphor's founder and CEO, Pratik Agarwal, added, "With our distinctive positioning strategy, our approach to managing this mandate has been quite different from the pitching stage itself. We are delighted to bag this association, and adding another national brand to our client portfolio enables better opportunities for us to delve into the entire service spectrum of The Grey Metaphor. We aim to showcase our capabilities in providing strategy-driven ideas to enhance the brand and are excited about setting greater benchmarks with them."