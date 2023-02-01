The Grey Metaphor bags the digital mandate for Sintex BAPL

Talking about this noteworthy achievement, The Grey Metaphor's founder and CEO, Pratik Agarwal, added, "With our distinctive positioning strategy, our approach to managing this mandate has been quite different from the pitching stage itself. We are delighted to bag this association, and adding another national brand to our client portfolio enables better opportunities for us to delve into the entire service spectrum of The Grey Metaphor. We aim to showcase our capabilities in providing strategy-driven ideas to enhance the brand and are excited about setting greater benchmarks with them."