The Grey Metaphor wins the digital creative mandate for Colors Gujarati, Viacom18

Delighted to win the mandate, Pratik Agarwal, founder and CEO, The Grey Metaphor, commented “We’re extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to work with an account like Colors Gujarati which gives us such a wide scope to explore content creation for digital channels. Having worked with many home-grown brands across Gujarat, we’ve come to understand the pulse of our audience quite well. I am confident that our strategy-driven ideas armed with a robust team of content creators will add substantial value to the brand. We look forward to working with Colors Gujarati and creating new milestones together.”