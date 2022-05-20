The Grey Metaphor wins the digital creative mandate for Colors Gujarati, Viacom18

The mandate was won via a multi-agency pitch and the agency will be responsible for spearheading content creation and activations on digital channels for Colors Gujarati.
The Grey Metaphor, a strategy-focused 360 ° advertising agency in Ahmedabad, has won the digital creative mandate for Colors Gujarati, the biggest regional entertainment network in Gujarat under the national media conglomerate Viacom18. The mandate was won via a multi-agency pitch and the agency will be responsible for spearheading content creation and activations on digital channels for Colors Gujarati.
The Grey Metaphor will be responsible for enhancing the social-media presence of Colors Gujarati by creating and conceptualizing engaging content driven by strategic planning and timely execution. The agency will also be at the helm of all activities related to new show launches, digital activation programmes and online reputation management.
Delighted to win the mandate, Pratik Agarwal, founder and CEO, The Grey Metaphor, commented “We’re extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to work with an account like Colors Gujarati which gives us such a wide scope to explore content creation for digital channels. Having worked with many home-grown brands across Gujarat, we’ve come to understand the pulse of our audience quite well. I am confident that our strategy-driven ideas armed with a robust team of content creators will add substantial value to the brand. We look forward to working with Colors Gujarati and creating new milestones together.”
Having worked for diverse sectors from Education, Fashion, FMCG to now Entertainment across national and international markets, The Grey Metaphor is all set to reinforce and amplify the vision of Colors Gujarati with impactful communication.