"The holding companies are past their sell-by date": Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital

He takes the example of tech companies like Microsoft, Apple, Spotify, Snap Inc etc and explains that these companies work so well within the digital medium because they understand what they do. “The holding companies are past their sell-by date. 50,000 people are going to be put out of jobs in their holding companies, worldwide. While they cut costs with these resources, we will be taking them in. This is the end of corporate culture as we know it and we hope to be able to maintain this culture, going forward,” he says.