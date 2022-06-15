The Hosteller onboards Glad U Came as its PR and Communications partner

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Glad U Came bags the PR Mandate for The Hosteller, a chain of backpacker hostels across India. The award-winning PR and Influencer Marketing boutique agency will manage the brand’s strategic PR and media relations, creating and developing unique Influencer Marketing campaigns across all digital platforms and touchpoints. The agency aims to craft and manage the brand’s key messaging to reach the appropriate target audience. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
The Hosteller is a chain of backpacker hostels that offers comfortable and affordable lodging and a variety of entertaining activities to make your stay fun and enjoyable! Their artistically organised hostels are designed to provide you with the finest possible stay while immersing yourself in the global backpacking lifestyle. Each of their 25+ hostels offers modern amenities, and a hip communal ambience and they also provide budget friendly trip packages that allow you to experience a hassle-free getaway with great activities.They pride themselves in creating authentic experiences and treasured bonds that go well beyond the vicinity of their hostels.
Glad U Came will use its distinct approach and specialised solutions to assist The Hosteller in achieving its objectives. Glad U Came is a creatively driven PR and Influencer Marketing Agency offering unique services like Celebrity Gifting, Celebrity Engagement and Digital Marketing. Glad U Came aims to design innovative PR campaigns for its clientele with an entrepreneurial mindset and disruptive approach and deliver more than what is promised.
Commenting on the collaboration, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, shared, “The tourism industry has seen a seismic transformation in the last year. The pandemic has irrevocably altered the tourism and travel industries across the world. The Hosteller is trying to bring off-beat experiences, trends and internet to the travellers in budget-friendly packages. We are enthralled to collaborate with the brand and be a part of their passion. Glad U Came is well-known for its exceptional work in this industry, and we are thrilled to be associating with The Hosteller as a team.’’
Talking about the brand and the collaboration with Glad U Came, Pranav Dangi, founder & CEO, The Hosteller, shared, “ We began in 2014 with a dream to make travel more affordable, enjoyable and engaging for Indians. Over the years, our team has ensured the most thrilling and memorable experiences for our fellow backpackers. We are also excited to have Glad U Came as our PR partners. The agency is well-known for its goal-oriented and trusted approach, and we are happy about working with them as a team!”