The House of Haique ropes in Vaani Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

Over a period of time, The House of Haique has earned a reputation for its products within a short time and is amongst the top Indian Brands to be sold. There is still a lot of ground to cover for the House of Haique and the markets are positive toward the vision and mission. Neo Marble would be India’s biggest game changer in the space in which the brand operates. The Slab size of 3250 x 1650 is India’s biggest slab, 43% larger in size. Just imagine the savings towards unloading, storing, and seamless installation. The fraternity would understand such advantages in its villas and high-rise construction projects. On the Quartz surfaces, the brand will be launching new shades and very soon will be bringing a collection that only The House of Haique has the technical capability to manufacture.