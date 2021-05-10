The IAA urges advertisers and agencies to take a breather

“We need to rebuild lives and livelihoods, irrespective of where we work from or whether we belong to a local or global organisation. Our industry members at every level of the corporate ladder are facing unique challenges. And we believe this is the time to introspect, look within, and dip into the reserves of goodness that exist in all of us and create strong foundations for long-term renewal. Our campaign seeks to do just that. And of course, as we always maintain, communication should be a force for good.”