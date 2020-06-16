“Insight came from 'khata' system Indians have with local shops”

“The insight came from a simple, uniquely Indian insight of 'khata' that most of us have with local shops, like the 'kiraanawala', the neighbourhood 'chaiwaala', the 'istriwala', to name a few. These are long-standing relationships rooted in trust. As the country starts opening up, these small businesses will need all our support to get back on their feet. And hence, we appealed to the collective goodness in people by asking them to reverse the 'khata' for these local shops,” added Kharga.