“The incidence of stress-induced headaches has shot up during the pandemic”: Saridon’s Ritu Mittal

Highlighting how Saridon has worked on this approach, she says, “The brand has adopted simple messaging that is very focused on what the consumer is looking for, in terms of headache relief. It continues to talk about the functional benefit of fast headache relief. In the new campaign, we wanted to bring forth the emotional impact of the headache, as people prefer to bear the headache with a smile on, rather than get rid of it. So, we wanted them to get rid of the emotional impact of the headaches.”