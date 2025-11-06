The Indian Garage Co. launches new campaign with Surya Kumar Yadav

The Indian Garage Co., part of the TMRW House of Brands, has launched its new campaign #FreeStyleIt, featuring cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) as brand ambassador. Created by DDB Mudra, the campaign celebrates individuality and self-expression through fashion, positioning the brand as a modern label that blends versatility and accessibility.

The film features SKY in a series of surreal, stylised environments that highlight The Indian Garage Co.’s new visual identity and versatile apparel range — from resortwear and streetwear to winterwear.

Anant Tanted, founder and CEO, The Indian Garage Co., said: “SKY, our brand ambassador, is the perfect embodiment of what we stand for: adaptability, creativity, and breaking the mold. His ability to own every moment, whether it is a high-pressure chase or a casual celebration, mirrors how we want people to experience fashion. With #FreestyleIt, we are saying you do not need to choose between style and substance. You just need fits that work as hard as you do, across occasions, moods, and identities.”

He further added, “This campaign reinforces The Indian Garage Co.’s position as a brand built for the modern Indian consumer. It signals a new era for us; one anchored in a refreshed visual identity and a clear promise: premium fashion at the right price, with no brand tax attached.”

Menaka Menon, president and managing partner, DDB Mudra, said: “Our consumer is constantly shape-shifting between roles and personas. And every occasion, every meeting, every picture, is an opportunity to flex. #FreeStyleIt brings to life this ethos, and showcases the various lines and collections from The Indian Garage Co. in the context of his many flexes.”

Rolling out primarily on Instagram, supported by YouTube and in-store displays, the campaign marks a fresh chapter for The Indian Garage Co. — one that emphasises fashion freedom, individuality, and the right balance between design and affordability.