The Leela’s new campaign features HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur

The Leela has launched its latest campaign, "Time Travel with The Leela," featuring HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. The campaign targets young, affluent travelers by highlighting experience-driven stays that combine India's cultural heritage with modern luxury.

Advertisment

HH Padmanabh Singh, announced earlier this year as an Icon of India by The Leela, brings his heritage and modern outlook to the campaign. In the campaign video, his role reflects Jaipur's royal legacy, aligning with The Leela's aim to connect guests to India's history through a contemporary lens.

For HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the campaign is an opportunity to highlight the enduring relevance of India’s cultural legacy. “The Leela mirrors my passion for keeping India’s heritage alive while presenting it in a way that appeals to today’s discerning traveller. The thing about Indian heritage is that it is not frozen in time. It is alive, vibrant, it is a part of who we are and it needs to be seen, felt and lived” he said.

The campaign targets global travellers seeking more than luxury accommodations, focusing on meaningful connections with destinations.

“The Leela has always been a gateway to India’s illustrious past, where each property offers an invitation to explore a deeper connection with the country’s heritage,” said Shweta Jain, chief marketing and sales officer, The Leela. “Through this campaign, we continue to showcase what makes us unique: an unwavering focus on meaningful, immersive experiences that reflect ‘True Indian Luxury.’ With HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh, we bring India’s regal traditions to life, creating memories that are as timeless as they are extraordinary.”