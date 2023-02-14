The Luxe Nomad selects AdLift as its Digital Agency on Record

The agency will handle the SEO, Content Marketing and Paid Media services for the brand.
The Luxe Nomad, Asia-Pacific’s leading luxury villa booking portal and management company has selected AdLift as its official digital AOR. The agency will handle the SEO, Content Marketing and Paid Media services for the brand.
“AdLift’s in-depth, 360-degree marketing approach is what caught our attention. We are keen to see the agency use their expertise to elevate our online presence and take our niche brand to the right audiences – at the right time! We are confident that this partnership will make our bespoke properties call out to all those nomads out there who love (a lot) of luxury in their travels!” said Stephanie Chai, CEO & Founder, The Luxe Nomad.
Prashant Puri, co-founder & CEO, AdLift said on onboarding the new client, “We are eager to put our expertise to use and elevate The Luxe Nomad brand! In the highly competitive travel industry, it is imperative that a brand has a strong online presence that appeals to their target audience. Our ROI centric tools combined with result-oriented campaigns will ensure that The Luxe Nomad will cut through the noise and act as a lighthouse on the shores of the luxury travel industry.”