The Man Company and Bhuvan Bam Show The Journey to Become a Gentleman in new ad campaign

The video features five impactful vignettes showing special moments in the lives of various men that shape and mold them into becoming a gentleman. All of these moments are shaped by other gentlemen in their lives. It opens with a young boy trying to put on makeup and getting supported rather than reprimanded by his gentlemanly father. Other vignettes also show how men are breaking open the rigid constructs of masculinity, with the help and support of gentlemen around them.