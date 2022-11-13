The Man Company and Bhuvan Bam Show The Journey to Become a Gentleman in new ad campaign

The promotional ad feature shows how boys and men grow to be gentlemen, with a little help from other gentlemen.
In its latest video, the men’s grooming brand ‘The Man Company’ nudges men to become the best version of themselves. In the newly released ad featurette featuring leading YouTube star, comedian and actor Bhuvan Bam, the brand shares that it takes time to become a gentleman.
The 2-minute video is at the center of the latest campaign by The Man Company titled ‘Gentleman Banne Me Waqt Lagta hai’. The video was released on International Men’s Day 2022, November 10, on The Man Company’s YouTube channel, and on other leading digital platforms.
The video features five impactful vignettes showing special moments in the lives of various men that shape and mold them into becoming a gentleman. All of these moments are shaped by other gentlemen in their lives. It opens with a young boy trying to put on makeup and getting supported rather than reprimanded by his gentlemanly father. Other vignettes also show how men are breaking open the rigid constructs of masculinity, with the help and support of gentlemen around them.
“The Man Company has for long campaigned for the debunking of the existing social norms and expectations around ‘maleness’ and ‘masculinity’. We believe that our society and particularly other men play a significant role in the making of a true gentleman. This video is our effort to acknowledge their contributions as well as exhort them to shed their notions of what a man should do, behave, or look like,” says Hitesh Dhingra, founder, The Man Company.
Speaking about the video, Bam says, "We must work towards building a world where society no longer gawks at or ridicules men who cry, or wear makeup or express their personality in ways that defy traditional stereotypes. As an influencer and a men’s grooming products brand, it is our responsibility to change social perspectives and bring about change and I am hopeful that this video leaves a mark in shaping a new norm for the modern gentleman."
Bhavdeep Singh, senior creative director, The Man Company, says, “Out of many insights the team had, this one resonated with us the most. There’s so much honesty in these words - that becoming a gentleman takes time. On this constant journey, there are ones who help a man face his fears, fight his insecurities, and with every little nudge, they help him discover a gentleman in himself.