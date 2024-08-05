The Man Company unveils an all-female Rakhi rap video celebrating the power of sibling love

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Directed by Nikhil Mehrotra and conceptualised by Hashtag Orange, the video captures the essence of modern sibling bonds.
The Man Company, a premium men's grooming essentials brand, has launched an exclusive campaign for Raksha Bandhan celebrations with a rap video that puts a fresh spin on sibling relationships. Launching just in time for the festival, this innovative campaign features an all-female cast and is voiced by renowned Mumbai-based rapper Krantinaari.
Breaking away from the traditional emotional and tearjerker narratives, The Man Company's Rakshabandhan Rap offers a playful, authentic take on the brother-sister duo. Directed by Nikhil Mehrotra and conceptualised by Gurugram-based creative agency Hashtag Orange, the video captures the essence of modern sibling bonds - equal parts love, rivalry, and unwavering support.
"We're celebrating the real, unfiltered sibling experience with a modern twist,” said Jatin Luthra, AVP-marketing at The Man Company. “This rap is more than a catchy tune; it's a tribute to the inside jokes, playful jabs, or unspoken understanding that define the beautifully chaotic brother-sister relationships.”
He further added, “The Man Company has always been committed to revolutionising traditional narratives, and this year, we're doing just that by showcasing the much-anticipated festival through a fresh and zestful lens. Our vision is to celebrate the gentlemen brothers and the various shades of sibling dynamic while elevating their self-care routines with our premium grooming essentials. This campaign reflects our commitment to blending tradition with modernity.”
The campaign cleverly positions The Man Company's premium grooming sets as the ideal Rakshabandhan gift, encouraging sisters to elevate their brothers' self-care game. Each gift set comes with a complimentary Rakhi, a roli-chawal pack along with a personalised card, thus blending tradition with modern grooming essentials. For sisters looking to add a personal touch, the "Curate Your Own Box" option allows for customised gift sets tailored to their brothers' preferences.
The Man Company, known for its innovative approach to men's grooming, continues to challenge conventional masculinity narratives. This Rakshabandhan campaign further cements its position as a brand that understands the evolving familial relationships and celebrates all the gentlemen brothers out there. As the rap proclaims, "Bhai Mera 10 on 10 Hai, Woh Proper Gentleman Hai" - a fitting ode to the brothers who are on a journey to becoming the best version of themselves.
The Rakshabandhan Rap was launched on August 2, 2024 across major digital platforms.