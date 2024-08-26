'The Man from Motilal Oswal' addresses real-life investor concerns and constraints in new spot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign features a character who embodies MOFSL’s brand essence and USP of offering research-backed insights and solid relationships.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) today unveiled its brand campaign called The Man From Motilal Oswal.
The multimedia campaign features a distinguished character who embodies MOFSL’s brand essence and USP of offering research-backed insights and solid relationships. Through engaging dialogues, the character emphasises the challenges of building wealth, addressing real-life concerns and constraints of investors with reassuring messages such as, "Investment ke liye hum hain na," and warns people against tips by asserting "I don't give tips, only solid advice" He rounds up his advice by emphasising on the 3R’s of investing—Research, Research, and Research. The 360° multimedia campaign will be featured across broadcast, print, OOH displays, and digital platforms.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has also announced the launch of its "Wealthline" number, 9234592345, a dedicated helpline for investors throughout India. "Wealthline" provides to be a one stop shop to get their queries resolved before they begin their investing journeys. This initiative underscores Motilal Oswal’s commitment to help its clients with complete investment advisory.
Sandeep Walunj, group chief marketing officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “With this creative campaign, Motilal Oswal aims to drive its differentiation & underline its leadership position. With a combination of originality, perceptive communication, and a distinct vision, The ‘Man from Motilal Oswal’ highlights the criticality of suitable advice before investors start their investment journeys. As a Call to Action, it offers a helpline with requisite advice.”
"At MOFSL, we are committed to providing advice that aspire investors towards long-term in potential growth. This campaign touches upon the significant gap in financial literacy, even in urban areas. With ‘The Man From Motilal Oswal,’ we aim to address these gaps with research-backed insights,” said Varun Mundra, senior vice president –marketing, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Credits:
Ramnik Chhabra, The Sweet Spot for the idea and creative inputs