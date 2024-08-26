'The Man from Motilal Oswal' addresses real-life investor concerns and constraints in new spot

The multimedia campaign features a distinguished character who embodies MOFSL’s brand essence and USP of offering research-backed insights and solid relationships. Through engaging dialogues, the character emphasises the challenges of building wealth, addressing real-life concerns and constraints of investors with reassuring messages such as, "Investment ke liye hum hain na," and warns people against tips by asserting "I don't give tips, only solid advice" He rounds up his advice by emphasising on the 3R’s of investing—Research, Research, and Research. The 360° multimedia campaign will be featured across broadcast, print, OOH displays, and digital platforms.