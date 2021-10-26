Sociapa bags the digital mandate for Takufu

The agency will now be taking care of the digital activities for the Dubai Based Home Décor Brand.
Marketing Agency, Sociapa has successfully added another brand to its portfolio. The agency will now be taking care of the digital activities for the Dubai Based Home Décor Brand. Takufu is one of the leading companies in Media City, Sharjah offering online Luxury Home Decor Brand that creates and curates world-class premium home decorative range for the discerning. Takufu is a powerhouse of Premium Home Decor Products, Jewelry, Women Accessories, Personalized & Handcraft Products, Beautiful Indoor, and Outdoor Plants, Calligraphy Arts, Wall Hangings, and Elegant Pottery Products with global design sensibilities that stimulate a higher lifestyle. The brand brings out their own signature styles and themed collections every season, across the very best in high-end products for the online luxury home decor seekers.
Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “We are delighted to have gotten the mandate of handling the digital activities for an international home décor brand - Takufu. We are certain that we will be successful in making the brand reach its target groups through effective communication and campaigns. With this international brand from Dubai on board, we are hoping to soon expand our footprints to other countries as well. Sociapa is the company that you can trust to help you promote your brand to the next level. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touch point using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including Brand Communication and Campaigns for the brands.”
Sociapa’s services are primarily categorized into 3 Sections: (i) Digital Marketing – Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Website Development, Creative Designing, Email Marketing, SEO, Product Launch, Performance Marketing; (ii) Creative Marketing – Packaging Designing, Logo Designing, Product Shoot (iii) Video Production – Product Detailer Videos, Video Campaigns, Corporate shoots.
Some of the biggest accomplishments include, launching the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as a brand face for Mint ChocOn and continuing with maintaining buzz around the same by collaborating with big known faces like Aparshakti Khurana, Juhi Godambe, Apoorva Arora, Shibani Bedi, Vishnu Kaushal and many more. Another big successful influencer campaign they did was for a leading FMCG brands like La Americana, Apis, that included known faces like Chef Ranveer Brar, Shivesh Bhatia, comedian Zakir Khan and the list is long. Ramadan campaign for Apis was noticeably acknowledged by a great number of social media influencers and known faces from Bollywood. Adding to the list, their recent association with Milind Soman as the brand ambassador and the Unity Run campaign for the Brand Apis was a huge success. Along with it, the agency was also appreciated for its creative vision in a few named newspapers.
With the perfect blend of social media marketing, content marketing, website designing, video ads advertising, SEO and Influencer campaigns, Sociapa stands up strong in the sphere.