The Mauka Mauka guy has landed in Dubai for the Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match; will he finally burst his crackers?

Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star and Disney India, said, "The India-Pakistan clash is one of the biggest matchups in the world of sports. The clash at an ICC event attracts core and casual Cricket fans as well as viewers who don't watch any other Cricket. The historic on-field rivalry between both teams is unparalleled and we believe that the iconic 'Mauka Mauka' campaign captures the spirit of this rivalry, blending competitiveness, banter and sportsmanship."