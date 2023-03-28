The Minimalist awarded creative & social media mandate for Rio Boom Energy Drink

On the mandate win, Chirag Gander, co-founder, The Minimalist shared, “We are excited to be a part of Rio Boom's energetic journey. The new-age energy drink brand is all about breaking barriers, hustle and an unstoppable attitude, and attributes. We at The Minimalist strongly believe in providing creative tech solutions to such new-age brands who want to disrupt the status quo with inventive campaigns. Rio Boom is a booming F&B debutante, which is exploring one of the fastest beverage categories in India – Energy drinks. We believe that with our collective enthusiasm to create inventive solutions and social trends, we will successfully create path-breaking experiences for its Gen-Zs & young millennials audience.”