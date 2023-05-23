The Minimalist awarded digital creative media mandate for Schwarzkopf’s Consumer Business Line

On the mandate win, Sahil Vaidya, co-founder, The Minimalist shared, “Schwarzkopf has established itself as a leading brand in the premium hair care and color category. With their latest offering in India of expert inspired at-home hair color formulations, they continue to bring beauty shoppers never-seen before technologies for superlative results and experience. We are thrilled to be associated with the brand as their creative partners and look forward to building inventive campaigns and engagement ideas. Together, we aim to create a powerful digital community that will add to the legacy of the brand.”