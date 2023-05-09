The Moms Co. unveils its new vision for every mom, through a new campaign ft. Sonam A. Kapoor

Through the campaign, The Moms Co. understands and honors this incredible transformation that the mother's body, skin, and hair undergo and supports them with essentials at every stage in their life.
The Moms Co., launches “For Every Mom, Through Every Change”, a new campaign that acknowledges & understands the changing body needs of a mother & celebrates the superheroes they are by supporting them with Toxin-free products made especially for moms & babies. The new digital campaign will be brought alive by the brand ambassador, Sonam A. Kapoor for the mother & baby care range.
For Every Mom, Through Every Change highlights how motherhood comes not only with selfless love & the willingness to do the best for their little ones but also with lasting body changes that deserve special care. It also shows how mothers are multifaceted, embodying both strength and tenderness in equal measure and constantly evolving and adapting to the ever-changing world around them. Through the campaign, The Moms Co. understands and honors this incredible transformation that the mother's body, skin, and hair undergo and supports them with essentials at every stage in their life. The brand value is further enhanced in the campaign showcasing how 100% of their products are made with Natural ingredients, Dermatologically Tested with No Toxins and No Allergens, and meet the highest safety standards.
Speaking on the launch Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group commented “The Moms Co. understands the needs of mothers like no other brand. Through our new campaign, For Every Mom, Through Every Change we want to highlight that we recognize the changes the mother goes through at every stage in her life and we formulate products keeping in mind those changes with the finest natural ingredients. Our mission is to provide the mothers with the results she needs and the care she deserves, empowering them to be the superhero she already is.”
Speaking about her association, Actor & Brand Ambassador Sonam A. Kapoor commented, “As a new mother, I've experienced firsthand how transformative the journey of motherhood can be, both physically and emotionally. That's why I'm so proud to be a part of The Moms Co.'s 'For Every Mom, Through Every Change' campaign. The brand truly understands the evolving needs of mothers and babies, and provides them with dermatologically safe, 100% natural, and effective products that support them every step of the way. From the early days of pregnancy to the joys and challenges of raising a little one, The Moms Co. has been my go-to for everything I need to feel my best. I'm thrilled to be a part of this movement that celebrates the superheroes that mothers truly are."
With this new vision, the brand will kick-start this exciting chapter with its new avatar emphasizing natural care and proof of performance. The campaign will debut on The Moms Co. social channels- YouTube & Instagram on 8th May (today) and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.
