The NEW Shop ropes in Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

In continuation on the same, Aastha further added, “It is quite admirable how Rajkummar Rao has overcome all obstacles to become a renowned Bollywood star. Despite coming from a humble background, he has made his mark through honesty, hard work, dedication, and persistent efforts. And for this reason, audiences connect with him immensely. We are honored to be associated with a celebrity that personifies the entrepreneurial spirit of taking risks and overcoming obstacles with courage and determination. Due to his business savvy and hard-working demeanor, he is the ideal brand ambassador for our brand and franchise partners. We thank Rajkummar Rao for believing in us and being a part of our growth journey.”