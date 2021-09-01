The One Club announces jury members for One Show 2021

The Indian jury members are Famous Innovations' Raj Kamble, Ogilvy's Kainaz Karmakar, TBWA\ India Mumbai's Geet Rathi and Wunderman Thompson's Tista Sen.
Four creative leaders from India have been selected by The One Club Asia to serve as judges for the new One Asia Creative Awards 2021. Based on the popularity of last year’s One Show Asia Showcase, The One Club Asia expanded the scope of its successful annual awards program from Greater China to all of Asia Pacific.
More than 70 top creatives from 17 APAC countries and regions will serve on the One Asia jury. Indian members of the jury are Raj Kamble, CCO/founder, Famous Innovations Mumbai, Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India Mumbai, Geet Rathi, creative/design director, TBWA\ India Mumbai, Tista Sen, regional CD, South Asia, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.
One Asia jury also includes a handful of international creative leaders to lend a global perspective to the awards, including Jessica Apellániz, CCO, Ogilvy Mexico & Latam Mexico City; Cinzia Crociani, ECD, VMLY&R New York; Myra Nussbaum, CCO, Havas Chicago; Ali Rez, regional ECD, Impact BBDO Dubai, and Johan Vakidis, global ECD, Sid Lee Montreal. The complete jury list can be viewed here.
Online judging will take place in September, with finalists announced in November. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced in December.
Eligible regions for One Asia are Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Mainland China, East Timor, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.