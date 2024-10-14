The One Club for Creativity wraps up third edition of Portfolio Night 2024

The One Club for Creativity concluded a successful third edition of Portfolio Night 2024 in Mumbai and has become one of the most important networking events for the creative industry. The event took place on 10 October (virtual) and 11 October (Mumbai) 2024. Fostering connections between emerging talent and established creatives; Portfolio Night is an ecosystem of creative development, the launchpad of careers, and a major force in shaping the future of creativity.

Advertisment

The event was held at the Ecole Intuit Lab in Mumbai and was co-hosted by agencies under Omnicom Advertising Group - BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group, and TBWA\India. It brought together 110 emerging creatives with diverse academic backgrounds in design, planning, direction, content writing and so on.

Josy Paul, chairman and CCO, BBDO India kicked off the event with an inspiring speech. This was followed by an energetic, fast -paced evening of one-to-one portfolio reviews by the jury panel comprising of 30 jurors over the two days.

“Portfolio night is really about a portfolio of creative values: Originality, freedom, fearlessness, love, passion and belief. That’s what I was looking for. It is as much about the people as it is about the work. And I got all of it. For that’s what I saw, felt and experienced at this electric night. Thank you for the collision of emerging talent and established creatives. It was alchemy. The future of creativity is shining bright” said, Josy.

Speaking about this year’s juror experience, Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group said, “While the Portfolio Night may come across as a night of evaluation by the creative heads, it’s also an introduction. We’re introduced to where the talent is headed and what the future has in store for our industry. And once again we leave reassured and confident that the future of creativity is bright.”

Russell Barrett, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\ India commented, “As always it was an amazing experience to interact with the energy and the openness of the future of our industry. This year I saw a number of portfolios that were not from the traditional areas of creativity - animators, cinematographers, UX, UI designers. While a good number of the other portfolios had experiential and innovation ideas too. It’s great that the portfolios at portfolio night are keeping pace with the rapid changes we’re seeing all around us.”

Sukanya Aggarwal emerged as the winner at the Portfolio Night Mumbai while Udo Döhler Neto won the virtual pan-India Portfolio Night. They’ve both earned the chance to participate in the prestigious global Portfolio Night All-Stars program. This program brings together creatives with winning portfolios from all host cities. These lucky All-Stars will work in global teams on a brief from a major brand and attend seminars and recruiting sessions. At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch, with the winning Portfolio Night All-Stars flown to New York by The One Club for Creative Week 2025.