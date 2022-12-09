The One Club names 5 from India to judge The One Show 2022

Kainaz Karmakar, Rahul Mathew, Anusheela Saha, Priya Shivakumar, Rashmi Thosar are among the Indian jury members.
The One Club for Creativity has announced five top creatives from India who will serve as judges for The One Show 2023.
Nearly 300 leading creatives from 40 countries will judge work from around the world. Juries are still being assembled, confirmed judges to date from India and their judging discipline are as follows.
Kainaz Karmakar, CCO India, Ogilvy India, Mumbai (Direct Marketing)
Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mumbai (Sustainable Development Goals Pencil)
Anusheela Saha, ECD, FCB India, Delhi (Print/Out of Home)
Priya Shivakumar, national CD, Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore (Interactive + Online / Digital Craft / Mobile)
Rashmi Thosar, CEO, BrandCare Health, Mumbai (Health + Wellness / Pharma)
The current list of all confirmed judges for The One Show 2023 juries can be viewed here. Entries to The One Show 2023 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Early entry deadline is December 16, 2022, with the regular deadline January 27, 2023. The extended deadline is February 17, 2023, and final deadline March 3, 2023.
Early judging starts in January 2023, with in person judging taking place in March. Finalists will. Be announced in May 2023, and Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be announced during Creative Week in New York, May 15-19, 2023.
Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work each year are highlighted in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combines points won at The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC awards, and One Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.
Revenue generated from The One Show entry fees goes back into the industry to fund programming under the nonprofit organization’s four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality and Creative Development.
