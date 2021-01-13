The One Club names five creatives from India to judge The One Show 2021

Some prominent names include FCB Ulka's Swati Bhattacharya, Famous Innovations' Raj Kamble and Wunderman Thompson's Senthil Kumar.
The One Club for Creativity has announced five top creatives from India who will serve as judges for The One Show 2021. More than 250 top creatives from 42 countries will judge the work from across the world. The jurors from India and their judging discipline are:
Swati Bhattacharya, CCO, FCB Ulka, Gurgaon (Film)
Raj Kamble, founder/CCO, Famous Innovations, Mumbai (Creative Use of Data)
Lyndon Louis, ECD, Brandcare Medical Advertising & Consultancy, Thane (Health Wellness & Pharma)
Senthil Kumar, CCO, Wunderman Thompson India, Bangalore (Integrated & Experiential/Immersive)
Geet Rahti, CD, TBWA\Mumbai (Direct Marketing)
“The quality of jurors has long been a hallmark of The One Show”, said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “These esteemed judges from India are among the industry’s top creative thinkers and doers. They will judge work through the lens of creativity of ideas and quality execution.”
The complete global jury list of The One Show 2021 can be viewed here. To ensure the safety of jurors during the COVID pandemic, all judging will be conducted online for the second year in a row.
Notable changes have been made to help agencies and brands, which continue to be affected by the global pandemic, including extended deadlines, and new categories and disciplines that reflect the way the industry works now.
The entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. The regular deadline is March 12, 2021, the extended deadline is March 19, and the final deadline March 26.
Unlike for-profit awards shows such as Cannes and others, The One Club is a non-profit organisation that puts revenue generated from awards entries back into the industry to fund programs under its four pillars: Diversity & Inclusion, Education, Gender Equality, and Professional Development.
The programs include the annual Where Are All The Black People diversity conference and career fair, One School free portfolio program for Black creatives, creative boot camps for college students, Right the Ratio summits addressing gender equality, Global Educators summits, Creative Leaders retreats, etc.
The One Show is a top global awards show for advertising, design and digital marketing, focusing on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution.