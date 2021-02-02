The One Club unveils APAC's best works in One Show Asia Showcase; Ogilvy wins big

Ogilvy India won six awards, of which four were won by Ogilvy Mumbai and two by Ogilvy Gurgaon.
The One Club for Creativity, the world's foremost non-profit organisation to support and celebrate the creative community, has announced 134 pieces of work, which were selected as last year’s best across Asia Pacific, for The One Show Asia Showcase.
More than 2,600 submissions were received from 59 cities in 17 countries and regions in Asia Pacific. Submissions were curated by a diverse group of 62 influential creative leaders from 29 countries and regions around the world. They upheld The One Show’s long-standing high standards for creative excellence in two rounds of online reviews.
APAC’s top works, as selected by the curators, can be viewed online, and a complete list of selected works can also be downloaded.
Under the 'Creativity is a Light in the Dark' theme, The One Club believes that creativity can be the star and light that gives direction and confidence to keep going during the global pandemic.
With the disruption of the industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The One Club announced that The One Show Greater China Awards will this year become The One Show Asia Showcase. The best works from APAC are free to submit and be showcased online for the world to see.
No Gold, Silver or Bronze honours were awarded. Instead, a special printed certificate was handed out to celebrate being accepted for the showcase.
“Despite the problems of the past year, it was important that we continue to celebrate great works from throughout APAC,” said Ma Chao, chief representative, The One Club Greater China. “The highlighted works represent a wide range of regional cultures as selected by top creatives and world-class selection standards, and celebrates the best creative works in Asia Pacific on the global stage.”
Ogilvy India won six awards at the One Show Asia Showcase 2020. Four of these awards were won by Ogilvy Mumbai and two by Ogilvy Gurgaon.
The awards won by Ogilvy India are as follows:
Mondelez India - #HeartTheHate in Public Service & CSR | Corporate category (Ogilvy Mumbai)
ITC Savlon - The Artist in Public Service & CSR | Corporate Category (Ogilvy Mumbai)
Pidilite - Sofa in Craft | Copywriting/Scriptwriting category (Ogilvy Mumbai)
Mondelez - The Cadbury Unity Bar in Design | Packaging Design category (Ogilvy Mumbai)
Gordon Thomas Honeywell - Governmental Affairs (GTH-GA) - Don’t wash. Don’t clean. Save the Evidence in Public Service & CSR | Non-profit category (Ogilvy Gurgaon)
Pernod Ricard India - The Legacy Project in Craft | Art Direction/Illustration/Typography category (Ogilvy Gurgaon)
On the win, Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India, said, “I am super proud of our people across India who have created these amazing pieces of work. I am super proud to have clients across India who partner us to help create such amazing pieces of work.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, CCOs, Ogilvy India, added, “Of course, it feels great to win. Our people have gone above and beyond all our expectations in the difficult year that 2020 was and our clients have supported us like rocks. These wins are for them.”