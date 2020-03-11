The One Club's Creative Week moved online because of Coronavirus fear...

The One Club is now one part of the many organizations that has cancelled or postponed its events due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Its events such as the One Show, ADC 99th Annual Awards and Young Ones Student Awards ceremonies will be replaced with high quality streaming events to announce Pencil and Cube winners.
The changes to the ceremonies announced apply only for the 2020 edition and all in-person events and ceremonies will return for the 2021 edition.
Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club said, “With so much uncertainty at the moment, the prudent step is for us to extend our stance of not putting people at risk,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “We switched from in-person to online judging last week, and this change with Creative Week is driven by the same abundance of caution for the well-being of the creative community.”
He referring to the streaming events said, “Investing in premium streaming content offers an exciting opportunity for us to reimagine what Creative Week can be, connect with the agency and brand worlds at large and celebrate the year’s best work on a global scale.”
Swanepoel signed off saying, "As producers of one of the top-three global awards in the WARC ranking and having experienced a record year for The One Show entries, we’ll greatly miss hosting this year’s annual gathering of the global creative community in New York. We’re convinced it’s the right move, and look forward to resuming Creative Week and all in-person judging, shows and events in 2021."