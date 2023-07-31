The One Club’s Portfolio Night All-Stars Grand Prize winners includes Mumbai’s Pallavi

Portfolio Night is a fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment that takes place in dozens of cities across the globe.
Pallavi, an art director and copywriter in Mumbai, is part of the team of creatives from Finland, India, Philippines, and Singapore that was selected as the grand prize winner in The One Club for Creativity’s 2023 Portfolio Night All-Stars competition.
A total of 24 PN All-Stars — one from each participating city — were selected by the industry professionals at agencies and ad organizations around the world who hosted Portfolio Night 2023, held in June.
The PN All-Stars were split into teams of four and given one week in late July to work on a brief from Uber to create a campaign to prevent sexual assault on college campuses during "The Red Zone”, the time from August to November when more than half of all college sexual assaults occur.
The grand prize winning PN All-Stars team, as judged by a panel of creatives at Uber, included:
Ayan Aden, art director, creative (PN Helsinki, hosted by Bob the Robot/NoA)
Jacob Banog, multimedia artist (PN Manila, hosted by Adobo Magazine)
Pallavi, art director, copywriter (PN Mumbai, hosted by BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group, and TBWA\India)
Jodi Ong, art director (PN Singapore, hosted by BBDO Singapore and TBWA\Singapore)
“I think it's easy to forget that giving these briefs to young talent is mutually beneficial,” said Yessy Downs, copy director at Uber. “Yes, the All-Stars are able to work on real briefs and get feedback and insights from industry pros. But we get to see a fresh, global perspective from young people on problems that we're working to solve day in and day out. This group of All-Stars brought multiple insights and solutions to the work that allowed us to see the problem through a fresh lens. It was such an inspiring and reinvigorating experience.”
“We’re thrilled to bring our 2023 Portfolio Night All-Stars winners to New York City for the first time since 2018,” added Adam Izen, membership director at The One Club. “Our virtual All-Stars competition was packed with palpable excitement from our talented young creatives as they worked together across time zones to develop exemplary work in just a week. Our winning group of entirely international creatives proves that creativity is a shared language, and we look forward to hosting them in September.”
In addition to working on the Uber brief during the week in July, all of the All-Stars had their portfolios reviewed by creatives and recruiters from around the world, and attended a special presentation by Bianca Guimaraes, ECD at Mischief New York, who talked about her path to success in advertising and provided advice on building a successful creative career.
Long recognized as the world’s largest advertising portfolio review program, Portfolio Night is a fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment that takes place in dozens of cities across the globe to help the next generation of creative talent enter the industry. Since starting in 2003, Portfolio Night has taken place in 70 cities across 45 countries, with more than 11,000 portfolios reviewed.
Other leading agencies and ad organizations who served as city hosts for Portfolio Night 2023 were Adcetera (Houston); Africa Creative (São Paulo); Alma (Miami); book180 (Charleston); BBH China (Shanghai); Brokaw (Cleveland); Círculo de Creatividad Argentina (Buenos Aires); Clube da Criatividade de Portugal (Lisbon); DDB Paris; Dieste (Dallas); EstoEsMarte and Good Mood (Guatemala City); Havas New York; Inbrax (Santiago); Motive (Denver); Odysseus Arms (San Francisco); and Tank WW (Montréal and Toronto).
Branding for Portfolio Night 2023 was created by Nana Rausch at Quick Honey, based in New York and Berlin.
