The promise of Indian creativity: The best of the shortlists from Cannes 2022

Sharat Verma chief marketing officer, Procter & Gamble India, and vice president, fabric care, P&G mentions in an earlier interview that the film wants to portray a larger sense of conditioning and unconscious bias people have. “We witness the first bias is when the husband goes to the neighbour’s house. The second is when they are asked if they want tea or coffee, and the husband picks coffee. The third is when the tea spills on his shirt and he says ‘we will take care of it’ because he knows that he’s not the one who’s going to be cleaning the shirt – his wife is.”