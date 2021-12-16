The Q’s ad film featuring ‘Swiggy Uncle’ builds on its ‘Zara Hatke’ proposition

With Ravi Dubey as its face, the campaign, titled ‘Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’, aims to deepen awareness and increase reach.
The Q, a Hindi language youth-centric entertainment channel owned by QYou Media, has launched its maiden brand campaign, titled ‘Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’. It is an integrated marketing campaign that aims to deepen awareness, increase reach and drive inclusivity, while strengthening the channels Zara Hatke proposition, as it embarks on its next phase of growth. With actor Ravi Dubey as the face, The Q attempts to become a household name, especially in the heartland.
‘Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’ has been launched with two brand films that echo the channel's proposition for its viewers. Conceptualised and executed by Mumbai-based Integrated Communications Agency Blitzkrieg, the brand films are currently on air on The Q and will also be promoted beyond the network. Beside the on air promotion, the campaign will also receive further amplification on digital media, social media, print and radio.
In addition to the consumers, the campaign will also target stakeholders and advertisers by showcasing the channel's promise, strength and wide variety of offerings. The brand films are also complemented with a catchy brand song that will be promoted strongly in key markets through radio and music apps.
To keep the audiences engaged, following the brand campaign launch, The Q will also run a Watch and Win contest, titled 'The Q Dekho Sona Jeeto'. The contest will integrate into the channel's prime time and is specifically timed around year-end to give the viewers an opportunity to end their year on a celebratory note, by getting a chance to win gold, daily.
Commenting on the campaign, Simran Hoon, CEO, The Q, said, “2021 has been exciting and rewarding for us at The Q. We have not simply brought the best of digital on to television, but also given digital talent an opportunity to be on television. We have partnered with platform and creators to offer content that keeps our viewers engaged and entertained, while building a robust library of content cutting across genres.”
"Our storytelling style has created a distinct position for us in the industry. This helps us win over not just new viewers, but also advertisers. Our latest campaign ‘Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’ reinforces our commitment to our viewers to provide differentiated content, while we embark on our next phase of growth in a Hatke style.”
Added Krishna Menon, COO, The Q, “‘Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’ is well integrated and is sure to strike a chord with viewers. It is an ode to our existing viewers, thanking them for their constant support and a warm welcome to new viewers, encouraging them to be a part of our growing family.”
“Ravi Dubey’s popularity is equally commendable in rural and urban markets. By leveraging his popularity, we are certain of attracting a new set of viewers to The Q. Our Watch and Win contest is also designed to drive engagement, while offering viewers to win gold. We look forward to strengthening our industry position and solidifying our Zara Hatke proposition with our latest campaign.”
Strengthening its partnership with the creator economy, The Q recently launched content with super hit creators like Chetan Lokhande for 'Maskari', Faridabad Rockers and Elvish Yadav that has received wide appreciation.