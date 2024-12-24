The Quick Style troupe dances to the beat of Asian Paints’ in new spot

Asian Paints has launched its sonic identity, brought to life through a collaboration with the globally renowned dance troupe, The Quick Style. Known for their viral dance routines that blend sharp moves with universal appeal, The Quick Style has captivated audiences worldwide and enjoys immense popularity among India’s youth.

Advertisment

The video, shot at The Quick Style dances to the beat of Asian Paints’ —an area transformed into an art district by Asian Paints in collaboration with St+art India Foundation—highlights the brand’s visual and auditory identities. Set against colourful murals, The Quick Style performed dynamic dance moves, incorporating Asian Paints’ paint cans and brushes into their choreography, all in sync with the brand’s new sonic identity.

By combining music, movement, and colour, Asian Paints connects with a new generation while celebrating its legacy of transformation. With The Quick Style’s widespread appeal, the partnership ensures the sonic identity reaches a broad audience.

The sonic identity reflects Asian Paints’ tradition of evolving while staying true to its roots. From Gattu, the mascot designed by R.K. Laxman, to the Colour Drip and the Infinity logo, the brand has continually adapted to stay relevant. The new sonic identity continues this evolution, bridging the past and future with a melody that captures the essence of beauty, innovation, and transformation.