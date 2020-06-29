The Range Rover celebrates its half-century

To commemorate the occasion, the carmaker has announced a limited-run of 1,970 vehicles to mark the birth of the iconic model.
The Range Rover, perhaps one of the very first luxury SUVs celebrates its 50th birthday, it's no mean feat. In Cricket, when a batsman scores 50 runs, he/she takes a few seconds to reflect on the journey before proceeding towards the next milestone.
To celebrate its half-century, Land Rover has released a time-turnersque ad that takes us through the 50 years of this automotive giant and all the characteristics that define it: "50 years of all-terrain. 50-years of brawn and brain. 50 years of breaking rules. 50 years of keep your cool... 50 years of undeterred. 50 years of shaken not stirred. 50 years of mud and glory. 50 years, one great story."
And to mark this momentous occasion, the carmaker is introducing a limited-run of 1,970 vehicles to mark the birth of the iconic model. On its website, the brand says, "Range Rover Fifty is elevated with unique Satin Auric Atlas detailing and personal touches, such as the handcrafted ‘Fifty’ script on the Commissioning Plaque, together with the text ‘1 of 1970’ – a reminder of this model’s strictly limited run."