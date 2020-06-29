The Range Rover celebrates its half-century

And to mark this momentous occasion, the carmaker is introducing a limited-run of 1,970 vehicles to mark the birth of the iconic model. On its website, the brand says, "Range Rover Fifty is elevated with unique Satin Auric Atlas detailing and personal touches, such as the handcrafted ‘Fifty’ script on the Commissioning Plaque, together with the text ‘1 of 1970’ – a reminder of this model’s strictly limited run."