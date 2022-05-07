The rise and reign of OTTs

Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal, and MX Player’s chief content officer Gautam Talwar speak on the new leaders of the entertainment space.
On day two of Goafest, we saw some of the most happening names of India’s OTT world come on stage. We saw actors Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal, and MX Player’s chief content officer Gautam Talwar. Anchor Atika Farooqui hosted the session.
Despite the boom of the OTTs, Fazal said, “we are one button away from rejection when it comes to OTT, right?”, a startling thought considering how easy it is for us the viewer to switch from one show/movie to another in a click.
Talwar mentioned how the discipline of advertising had taught him a lot. “I think, as an ecosystem. I think we understand the 30. In the second video, we understand the thousand hours, of television content. Very well. We understand the hundred twenty-minute format of feature films very well. I think none of us will be honest about it, right? Know the 300 minutes before, hundred minutes, premium content development, very well.”
Massey speaking about the cinemas said, “Cinema has always been a part of our staple culture.” He spoke about the Indian middle-class family who’d go to the movies by saving money once a month and how, thanks to OTT, consumption has changed.