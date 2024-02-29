The Roadster Life Co's new campaign features Jacqueline Fernandez and Zakir Khan

The ad films take a thematic storytelling route, placing trend-first fashion at its core. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Dubai’s iconic landmark, Burj Khalifa, the opening frame captures Zakir and Jacqueline, surrounded by their respective friends, exuding style and enjoying the moment. A humorous twist unfolds at the exit- a luxurious car unexpectedly appears near Zakir. The valet mistakenly assumes Zakir to own this luxury car and extends the vehicle key to him, which Zakir initially declines. However, as Jacqueline approaches towards him, Zakir accepts the car keys and offers her a ride. More impressed by Zakir's fashion appearance than the car itself, Jacqueline compliments him on his jacket. The scene transitions to both of them driving off in the car.