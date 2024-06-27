The Salt Inc. officially launches as an independent content and design agency

The Salt Inc. officially launches, poised to deliver strategically tailored content that sparks meaningful conversations between consumers and brands. Breaking away from the traditional agency model, The Salt Inc. is a visionary enterprise with capabilities across content formats, ranging from digital to OTT content. Built on pillars of cutting-edge technology, in-house production capabilities, and an unparalleled understanding of brand dynamics, The Salt Inc. is designed to spark conversations and engagement solutions across all consumer touchpoints.