The Salt Inc. officially launches as an independent content and design agency

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency is founded by industry veterans Neena Dasgupta, Sarthak Dasgupta, Rahul Surve, and Parth Arora.
The Salt Inc. officially launches, poised to deliver strategically tailored content that sparks meaningful conversations between consumers and brands. Breaking away from the traditional agency model, The Salt Inc. is a visionary enterprise with capabilities across content formats, ranging from digital to OTT content. Built on pillars of cutting-edge technology, in-house production capabilities, and an unparalleled understanding of brand dynamics, The Salt Inc. is designed to spark conversations and engagement solutions across all consumer touchpoints.
Founded by industry veterans with credibility and equity in advertising, media marketing, and video production, The Salt Inc. redefines the scope of a traditional agency. Each founding member brings with them a wealth of experience, award wins, and varied and unique skill sets, continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity and capability.
CEO and founder Neena Dasgupta brings nearly twenty-five years of expertise in digital media and advertising with remarkable corporations like BBC, ABNI (from the Dow Jones stable) etc. She later founded Zirca Digital Solutions, an independent global digital solutions company managing marquee clients in both Indian and international markets. She has also graced Impact’s 50 Most Influential list for three consecutive years.
Co-founder Sarthak Dasgupta is a distinguished writer, director, producer and a masterful storyteller who is an alumnus of the Sundance Screenwriters Lab and the recipient of the Mahindra Sundance Global Filmmaker Award. Sarthak has consistently delivered culturally diverse, impactful stories across feature films, web series, documentaries, and television.
Co-founder and chief operating officer Parth Arora is a veteran producer with twenty-five years of experience working and successfully delivering award-winning projects in the film and OTT space with several platforms including Netflix. Parth has also worked for powerhouse film studios including Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios, and White Feather Films, among others.
Experienced professionals including Rahul Surve, co-founder and business head, Tarun Abhichandani, chief product officer (CPO), Mihir Chitre, chief creative officer (CCO), Rohan Desai, strategy lead, and Sagar Grover, marketing lead, call The Salt Inc. home.
Tarun, in his role as CPO, spearheads the product strategy, user experience, and technological innovation. Mihir, as CCO, leads with his creative vision, blending artistry with strategic insight to deliver compelling storytelling. Rahul brings strategic acumen and a deep understanding of market dynamics, guiding business growth and partnerships.
The Salt Inc. uses AI technology that enables robust consumer insights, allowing them to personalise content, ensuring it resonates deeply with the target audience. This technology also enables them to optimise content delivery beyond the conventional targeting methods, for all formats, from quick 30-second clips to in-depth 3-hour features, catering to the diverse needs of modern brands.
Speaking about the launch, Neena Dasgupta, CEO and founder, The Salt Inc., said, “At The Salt Inc., we harness the power of compelling narratives to drive conversations, transform brands and captivate audiences across the digital landscape."
“With our cinematic expertise, we bring stories to life, ensuring that every brand message resonates deeply and leaves a lasting impact,” adds Sarthak Dasgupta, co-founder, reiterating the superior storytelling capabilities at The Salt Inc.
Remarking about the organisation’s production proficiency, Parth Arora, chief operating officer, The Salt Inc., shares, “Our state-of-the-art production collaborations guarantee top-tier quality, enabling brands to deliver visually stunning and highly engaging content.”
Only one year young, The Salt Inc. has already award-winning projects for global brands such as The Economist, Toray Industries, Japan Tourism Board, HDFC Life, Birla Opus Prime, LTIMindtree, and Accenture India among others.