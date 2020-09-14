The Script Room wins creative mandate for Vedantu's upcoming campaign

The mandate was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch.
The Script Room, a fast- growing writers hub wins the creative mandate for the upcoming campaign of Vedantu, a popular online education brand. Having successfully created over forty ad films in their first year of operations, across brands like Netflix, OYO, Chumbak, Beck’s Ice and Groww, The Script Room now gears up for an impactful campaign for Vedantu, an EduTech brand.
Speaking about the win, Ayyappan Raj, co founder, The Script Room said, “We are super excited to work with Vedantu on their upcoming campaign. The entire process from briefing to discussing and deliberating the central idea was quite effortless and organic. One really nice thing about working with the team at Vedantu is the feedback, inputs - very high level of clarity, simple and supremely objective. We are extremely delighted to partner with them”.
Adding to Ayyappan, Ramsam said, “Our thinking was quite fundamental, it was all about figuring out the right landing of the message. I think what worked for us is the insightful approach and nuanced storytelling. I am personally very glad that the work that we presented for the first time is pretty much what we’re likely to put out in the mass media. A lovely bunch of films you’ll soon get to see”.
Founded by Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain and Anand Prakash in 2014, Vedantu, an EduTech outfit, currently provides LIVE online classes for Grade K-12 students, coding, and coaching for entrance exams such as IIT JEE for engineering and NEET for medical colleges.
Shivani Suri, the chief marketing officer of Vedantu said “Vedantu envisions to transform the face of education in India. Our LIVE online learning platform, with some of India’s finest teachers, not only offers a very engaging and personalized learning journey but also ensures tangible learning outcomes for our students. Vedantu is in its early stages of building the brand and towards this endeavor we are happy to have partnered with The Script Room. We really liked the simple and fundamental way the team went about the brand thinking, communication approach & its creative manifestation and we look forward to crafting the next phase of the brand journey with their able support”.
The campaign is under production and will soon be rolled out across national media.
Founded by Rajesh Ramaswamy (Ramsam) & Ayyappan Raj ‘The Script Room’ built itself with a singular focus on writing for audio-visual advertising and content. In a short while, the agency has established itself with a clientele of youth brands and winning the Best Digital Creative on IPL at Star ReImagine awards.