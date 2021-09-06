The Script Room wins the creative mandate for Great Learning’s next brand campaign

Speaking about the win, Ayyappan Raj, founder, The Script Room said, “Edtech is a very exciting space and there’s a lot of interesting work happening in the category. And we are super delighted to work with Great Learning on their new campaign with Virat Kohli. They are a fabulous team to work with, and really helped us push the envelope both in terms of thinking and execution. The films are coming out really well and you can expect to see some super exciting work very soon.”

The campaign is slated to break later this month.