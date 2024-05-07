The Sleep Company assigns its creative mandate to Steve Priya, a newly established ad agency

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The account was secured through a multi-agency pitch and will be managed from the agency's Mumbai office.
Steve Priya, the ad agency launched recently by former executive creative directors at Wunderman Thompson, have today announced its new business win- The Sleep Company. This account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
The Sleep Company, founded by Priyanka Salot and Harshil Salot is an omnichannel player in the comfort-tech business. It is now entering a new phase of growth and diversification across Mattresses, Smart Recliner Beds, the newly launched ErgoSmart Chairs and Recliner Sofas. Steve Priya will be responsible for creating integrated marketing solutions across all product categories.
Commenting on the partnership, Ripal Chopda, chief marketing officer, The Sleep Company said, “Steve Priya's innovative creative approach and strategic acumen is what set them apart. Their ideas resonated deeply with us, underscoring a profound alignment of vision and purpose. We look forward to the transformative impact of this partnership, and crafting spectacular work together.”
Priya Pardiwalla & Steve Mathias, chief creative officers and co-founders said, “The Sleep Company never sleeps, it’s constantly at work, innovating new designs and products that are all set to disrupt the market. We are excited to partner them in this adventure and are eager to start creating work that’s insightful, unexpected, engaging and stands out in this category.”
Founded in 2019, The Sleep Company is India’s provider of the patented SmartGRID technology. Currently, The Sleep Company operates over 75 stores across 25 cities, bringing comfort solutions to millions of customers nationwide.