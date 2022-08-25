The Sleep Company launches new brand campaign with Anil Kapoor

Commenting on this brand update, Priyanka Salot, founder, The Sleep Company said, “The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID technology is one of the advanced technologies that has revolutionised the mattress industry in the last 2 years. Our aim with the new campaign is to educate the consumers on how memory foam mattresses can cause sleep problems. We invented The Sleep Company with the vision to upgrade the quality of sleep for our customers. We have big plans for The Sleep Company in terms of products as well as market expansion and with this campaign, we look forward to further strengthening the brand’s visibility in the Indian market.”