The Social Street expands its service offering with The Blank Canvas

The account will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office.
The Social Street has announced the inclusion of The Blank Canvas, its new division designed to provide integrated outdoor services. Led by President Nitin Rastogi, The Blank Canvas has been conceptualised with a thought of bringing true integration in campaigns, understanding brand requirements & helping them create a consumer connect through every phase of the consumer journey by offering innovative, focused and integrated cross-channel solutions.
Based out of The Social Street’s Mumbai office, the division has already started working on projects for major brands including Aditya Birla Capital, Disney Consumer Products, ITC, Goldmedal Switches & Systems and Bandhan Bank.
Pratap Bose, founding partner & chairman, The Social Street says, “I have known and worked with Nitin for many years now. He has been instrumental in developing and delivering some unique and engaging experiences for consumers that go beyond the traditional OOH space. With new opportunities opening up, I am confident that Nitin and his team will go a long way in developing new channels and collaborations to enhance our business offering and drive the industry to new heights.”
Commenting on the development Nitin Rastogi says, “We’ve crafted ‘The Blank Canvas’ to be a nimble, versatile and brave agency that breaks the mould & explores integration in the truest sense. In today’s scenario every media is competing to get consumer’s attention. We believe that it should be a cohesive approach, working towards being inclusive rather than intrusive, focussing on the experience to the customer. One- way communication is a thing of the past, digital, interactive communication is where we are headed- so it’s time for us to revisit our approach and be truly integrated.