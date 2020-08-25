The story of Rajdeepak Das – an Indian adman featuring in a Netflix show on creativity

“We did a series called Invincible Indians where we tried to identify those who are creating an impact in India. There is Ambulance Dada from Silliguri who used to transport patients to hospitals on his motorbike. We decided a bike ambulance to help him and the product was called ‘Bajaj V’. We also designed India’s first fire brigade on a bike because the problem in slums was that the roads were too narrow for fire trucks to go through,” he elucidates.