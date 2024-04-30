SC says it is dissatisfied with the Uttarakhand licensing body for inaction in Patanjali ads case

The Uttarakhand government told the top court on Monday that it has suspended the manufacturing licenses of 14 products from Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy with immediate effect. The move was made following previous criticism of the state authority for failing to act on misleading advertisements that make unverified cures claims for illnesses such as heart conditions and asthma by Patanjali Ayurved. Patanjali Foods was issued a show cause notice by the GST intelligence department for the retrieval of input tax credit valued at Rs 27.46 crore.